Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Albemarle by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 142.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.16.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

