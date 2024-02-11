Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,619 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Splunk by 204.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $154.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.94. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPLK

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.