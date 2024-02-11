Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 4,745 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,568,940,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,219,877 shares of company stock valued at $24,960,001. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.92, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $25.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

