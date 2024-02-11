Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 632 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $224.27 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.28.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

