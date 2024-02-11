Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 639 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,414,000 after buying an additional 446,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,769,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Read Our Latest Report on PNR

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $75.41.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.