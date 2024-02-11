Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 820 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Garmin by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Garmin by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $123.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.91. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $93.22 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

