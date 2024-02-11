Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.32

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.32 and last traded at $105.28, with a volume of 270857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.12.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 793,976 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,028,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.