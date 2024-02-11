Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Ventas worth $20,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,557.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18,018.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

