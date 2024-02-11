VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of VeriSign worth $20,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Price Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $198.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.61. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $26,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $122,017.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,202 shares of company stock worth $9,476,462. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

