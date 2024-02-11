Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Victory Capital Stock Up 5.4 %

Victory Capital stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 135.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.