Victrex (LON:VCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,152.00

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,152 ($14.44) and last traded at GBX 1,319 ($16.54), with a volume of 11553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,344 ($16.85).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Victrex to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,090 ($26.20) to GBX 1,680 ($21.06) in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Victrex Stock Up 0.8 %

Victrex Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,441.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,451.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,908.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a GBX 46.14 ($0.58) dividend. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Victrex’s payout ratio is currently 8,450.70%.

Insider Activity at Victrex

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,413 ($17.71) per share, for a total transaction of £42,390 ($53,140.28). 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

Further Reading

