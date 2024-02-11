Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $37.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other Viper Energy news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

VNOM stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.77. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47.

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

