Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Vistagen Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,367.31% and a negative return on equity of 188.54%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vistagen Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vistagen Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. Vistagen Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $24.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,762,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,202,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 934,486 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 1,486.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 846,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 792,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

