Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $6.08. Vivid Seats shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 808,926 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Vivid Seats

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $147,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 23,584,776 shares of company stock valued at $147,170,899 in the last ninety days. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Articles

