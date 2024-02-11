Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.59

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 37114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Vontier Trading Up 0.6 %

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vontier by 2,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 202,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 194,107 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,584,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,755,000 after buying an additional 96,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $1,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

