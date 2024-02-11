Vulcan Materials (VMC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on March 18th

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Vulcan Materials has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

VMC stock opened at $240.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $240.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vulcan Materials

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,885.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,153 shares of company stock worth $681,957. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,810,000 after purchasing an additional 50,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,853,000 after purchasing an additional 103,504 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,753,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,040,000 after purchasing an additional 105,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.