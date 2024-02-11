Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.27) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.28% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Watches of Switzerland Group Trading Up 5.7 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ian Carter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £188,500 ($236,304.38). 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Watches of Switzerland Group
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
