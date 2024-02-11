Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.27) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

LON:WOSG opened at GBX 393.80 ($4.94) on Friday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a one year low of GBX 355.80 ($4.46) and a one year high of GBX 931.50 ($11.68). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 568.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 585.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £943.43 million, a P/E ratio of 895.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In related news, insider Ian Carter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £188,500 ($236,304.38). 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

