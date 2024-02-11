Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

WSO stock opened at $415.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.05 and a fifty-two week high of $433.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

