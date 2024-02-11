Watsco (WSO.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO.B stock opened at $390.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $402.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco has a 12 month low of $271.81 and a 12 month high of $422.25.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

