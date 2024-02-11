Watsco (WSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $415.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco has a 1-year low of $284.05 and a 1-year high of $433.19.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on WSO

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 55.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watsco

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.