Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $210.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $195.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.33. Hershey has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

