Welltower (WELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Welltower to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 182.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.86. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $220,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $207,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $202,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

