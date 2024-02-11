Welltower (WELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Welltower to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Welltower Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 182.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.86. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $220,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $207,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $202,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on WELL
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.