WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of WestRock worth $22,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

WestRock stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.01%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

