WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Increased to $239.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $239.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WEX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

WEX stock opened at $212.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.80. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $213.61.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in WEX by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,569,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

