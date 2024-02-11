William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AZEK in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.72.

AZEK stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.87. AZEK has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at $45,697,740.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in AZEK by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,462,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,929,000 after acquiring an additional 293,895 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 78,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 156,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in AZEK by 1,339.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 657,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 612,005 shares during the period.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

