WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Trading Up 1.3%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 636 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

Get WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund

The WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree BioRevolution index. The fund tracks a modified equally-weighted index of companies in developed markets that focus on the advancements in genetics and biotechnology. WDNA was launched on Jun 3, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.