Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,267,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

