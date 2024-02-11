Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Shares Gap Down to $21.18

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.18, but opened at $20.71. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 110,348 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Woodside Energy Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.