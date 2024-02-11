Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $124.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.04. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $124.56.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.22.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

