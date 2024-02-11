Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Exelon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $33.84 on Friday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Exelon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 823,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Exelon by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.