Zacks Research Comments on Humana Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $24.71 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.04 per share.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUM. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.72.

Humana Stock Up 0.7 %

HUM opened at $370.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 15.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Humana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Humana by 10.6% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Humana by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,703 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

