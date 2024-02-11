Zacks Research Weighs in on Barnes Group Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Barnes Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on B. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $35.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,871,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 414,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 99,957 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

