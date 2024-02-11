Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,217,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 318,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,904,000 after acquiring an additional 98,278 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $122.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.52.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

