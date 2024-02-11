Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-8.150 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,244,000 after buying an additional 96,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after buying an additional 259,741 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.