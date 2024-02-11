Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.72

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 22252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $780.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Zymeworks news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $26,243.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher Astle sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $48,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $26,243.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,583 shares of company stock valued at $436,264 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
