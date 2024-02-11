Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.72

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 22252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Zymeworks Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $780.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zymeworks news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $26,243.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher Astle sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $48,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $26,243.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,583 shares of company stock valued at $436,264 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

About Zymeworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

