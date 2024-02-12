10,853 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $325,230,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,424,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,938,000 after purchasing an additional 356,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $122.47 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average of $115.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.