12,975 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Enphase Energy by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

ENPH stock opened at $122.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

