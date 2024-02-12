205,092 Shares in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 205,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Genius Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Genius Sports stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.38 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

