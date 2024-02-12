8,655 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Vale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 857,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after buying an additional 48,878 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 79,045 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vale by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,699,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Vale by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,724,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,112,000 after buying an additional 289,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE opened at $13.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

