AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.05-$11.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21. AbbVie also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.26-$2.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC cut AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.36.

Get AbbVie alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $174.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $313.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Run Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.