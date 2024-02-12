AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.26-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38. AbbVie also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.05-$11.25 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

ABBV stock opened at $174.08 on Monday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $313.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.31.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.36.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

