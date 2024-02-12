AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.26-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38. AbbVie also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.05-$11.25 EPS.
AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %
ABBV stock opened at $174.08 on Monday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $313.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.31.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Uber quadruples EPS estimates, but is growth decelerating?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 stocks set to benefit from record Valentine’s Day spending
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Tradeweb is a disruptive pure play on financial market liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.