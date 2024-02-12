AlloVir (ALVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th.
AlloVir Stock Up 7.0 %
Shares of ALVR stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.
Insider Activity at AlloVir
In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 41,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $27,752.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 822,321 shares in the company, valued at $550,955.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,794 shares of company stock worth $85,970. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AlloVir
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AlloVir
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Uber quadruples EPS estimates, but is growth decelerating?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 stocks set to benefit from record Valentine’s Day spending
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Tradeweb is a disruptive pure play on financial market liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.