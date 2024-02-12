AlloVir (ALVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th.

AlloVir Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Insider Activity at AlloVir

In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 41,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $27,752.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 822,321 shares in the company, valued at $550,955.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,794 shares of company stock worth $85,970. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 6.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 10.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 27.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

ALVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

