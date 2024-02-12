AlloVir (ALVR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th.

AlloVir Stock Performance

ALVR stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALVR shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AlloVir has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at AlloVir

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 41,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $27,752.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 822,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,955.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 113,794 shares of company stock worth $85,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the first quarter worth $4,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AlloVir by 42.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,911,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 863,190 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in AlloVir by 72.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,728,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 728,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AlloVir by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 650,871 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AlloVir by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 352,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

