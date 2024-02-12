Amedisys (AMED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $93.68 on Monday. Amedisys has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $106.01. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,338.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Amedisys by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

