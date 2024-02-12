Amedisys (AMED) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.2 %

AMED opened at $93.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.47. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $106.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,338.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

