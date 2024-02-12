American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $76.66 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.