American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Cut by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,040,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,676,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in American International Group by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,857,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AIG opened at $69.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.54. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07.
American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.
