American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Cut by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,040,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,676,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in American International Group by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,857,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG opened at $69.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.54. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

