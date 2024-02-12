American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 1,278.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Water Works by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in American Water Works by 73.8% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 491,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $122.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

