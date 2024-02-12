Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 819.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IPAY opened at $47.01 on Monday. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

