Andra AP fonden Acquires New Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,510,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $66,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,777 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEA by 15.1% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,564,826 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $206,903,000 after buying an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,196,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $958,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,852 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.